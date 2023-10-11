Orange Burst

Add a burst of freshness to your branding with a playful 3D citrus logo reveal. Photorealistic orange slices float into frame, guiding attention to a centered logo and a clean ribbon banner for your tagline. This vibrant, minimal animation works beautifully as an intro or outro for food and beverage content, cafés, juice bars, resorts, or any brand seeking a lively, natural vibe. Simply drop in your logo, edit the tagline, tweak colors, and you’re ready to publish a polished, professional logo animation.