17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Reveal your logos with the elegance of a bygone era using the Partnership Ancient Parchment Unveil template. Your content gracefully appears on aged parchment, drawing your audience into the nostalgia of the ancient world. Perfect for enchanting openings, this video brings your brand’s legacy to life. Customize the colors and logos, and instantly publish a narrative that conveys depth and enduring values.
