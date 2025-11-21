Partnership Gift Collection Reveal - Square
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
2images
1audio
Transform your brand reveal into a celebratory event with our Partnership Gift Collection Reveal template. Picture a smooth glide over exploding gifts as your logos pops up to the delight of your audience. Perfect for everything from e-greeting cards to eye-catching intros, you can customize the gift and background colors to match your branding. Ready to publish and multifunctional, it’s your turn to unwrap the power of video.
