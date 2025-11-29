Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Serious Santa - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Winter
Vacation
Smoke
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
More details
Serious Santa - Square - Original Theme - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
50exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Channel the modern magic of Christmas with the Serious Santa Visualizer. This template doesn't just play music; it brings your songs to life with a hip Santa who dances to your tunes. Personalize it with your audio, logo, and brand's palette for a festive music video that's anything but ordinary. It's your go-to for holiday music sharing and celebrating on any social or streaming platform.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Original Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us