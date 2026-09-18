Silhouette Symphony

Elevate your music and dance story with an elegant 3D title-led slideshow. This template pairs dancer silhouettes, floating musical motifs, framed media and a glossy reflective floor for a premium look. Smooth camera drift, warm ember particles and light leaks create an atmospheric style that highlights big headlines and your visuals. Perfect for choreography reels, artist promos, studios and performance announcements. Customize titles, swap in images or clips, fine‑tune accent colors and finish with a branded logo to complete a polished, cinematic presentation.