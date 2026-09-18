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Rhythm of Memories - Original Theme - Poster image

Silhouette Symphony

00:57 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Music
3D motion graphics
Music notes
Slideshow
12exports
rating
Elevate your music and dance story with an elegant 3D title-led slideshow. This template pairs dancer silhouettes, floating musical motifs, framed media and a glossy reflective floor for a premium look. Smooth camera drift, warm ember particles and light leaks create an atmospheric style that highlights big headlines and your visuals. Perfect for choreography reels, artist promos, studios and performance announcements. Customize titles, swap in images or clips, fine‑tune accent colors and finish with a branded logo to complete a polished, cinematic presentation.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us