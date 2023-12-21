Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Circle Reveal - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Sleek Circle Reveal - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Circle shape
999exports
rating
Make a strong first impression with a sleek, minimal logo animation. This template uses a bold circular reveal, clean geometric accents, and smooth, fluid motion to spotlight your brand. Drop in your logo and tagline, tweak colors and background, and you’re ready to export a professional intro or outro in moments. The centered layout keeps focus where it matters, while subtle starburst lines add energy without clutter. Perfect for presentations, promos, YouTube intros, or slideshows when you need elegant, modern branding that simply works.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us