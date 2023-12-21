Sleek Circle Reveal - Vertical

Make a strong first impression with a sleek, minimal logo animation. This template uses a bold circular reveal, clean geometric accents, and smooth, fluid motion to spotlight your brand. Drop in your logo and tagline, tweak colors and background, and you’re ready to export a professional intro or outro in moments. The centered layout keeps focus where it matters, while subtle starburst lines add energy without clutter. Perfect for presentations, promos, YouTube intros, or slideshows when you need elegant, modern branding that simply works.