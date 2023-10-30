Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Motion Gallery - Original - Poster image

Sleek Motion Gallery

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 34 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Slideshow
Card stack
3.6Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, elegant slideshow that stacks polaroid-style photo prints into a striking 3D scene, culminating in a bold logo reveal. This versatile template works as an intro, promo, or outro, highlighting products, portfolios, or photo galleries with minimal, modern design. Smooth, fluid motion, subtle film grain and light leaks add a refined touch, while flexible controls let you tailor colors, media, and logo for your brand. Ideal for presentations, marketing campaigns, and social formats across multiple aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us