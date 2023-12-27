Social Media Dominos - Vertical
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
411exports
Showcase your brand with a modern 3D logo reveal powered by a playful domino cascade of colorful social icons. This clean, minimal design features glossy, beveled depth and a bright, vibrant palette on a crisp backdrop. Use it as an intro or outro for channels, reviews, showcases or highlights. Smooth, staggered motion and a subtle camera drift keep attention focused on your mark. Easily customize colors and logo to match your identity and export in multiple formats for any platform.
Available formats:
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic