Sungrid Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into an eye‑catching lyric video with a bold synthwave vibe. This square visualizer pairs a neon horizon grid, striped sun and glowing particles with large chrome‑styled lyrics that pulse to the beat. Upload your audio and timed lyrics, then fine‑tune fonts, colors and spectrum styles to match your brand. Add an optional logo, adjust line breaks and spacing, and let audio‑reactive effects bring each word to life. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, this template delivers a nostalgic 80s look with modern clarity and punch.