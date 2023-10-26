Tech Gears Unveil

Give your brand a powerful, technical edge with a clean 3D gear logo reveal. Interlocking cogwheels and HUD-style rings assemble around a centered emblem, delivering an energetic, minimalist ident. The monochrome palette keeps focus on your mark, while refined motion and subtle RGB fringing add depth. Perfect for technology, engineering, and industrial intros or outros. Customize colors and reflections to match your identity and export in multiple formats to fit any platform. Create a precise, modern reveal that feels engineered for performance.