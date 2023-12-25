Tech Sphere Unveil - Square

Make a powerful first impression with a futuristic 3D logo animation. This design features a metallic hexagon sphere that opens with epic light rays to reveal your brand mark. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and quick brand bumpers across platforms. Customize sphere and background colors, refine reflections, and match fonts to your identity. The sleek, geometric, and industrial aesthetic fits technology and modern brands seeking a polished, high-impact reveal. Export in multiple aspect ratios for social, web, or broadcast with consistent professional quality.