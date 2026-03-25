Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Techno Entity Lyrics - Red Theme - Poster image

Techno Entity Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Futuristic
Music
3D motion graphics
282exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a futuristic 3D lyric visualizer. A menacing robotic centerpiece, neon energy lines and atmospheric particles pulse to your music while crisp, glitch‑styled lyrics take the spotlight. Swap fonts, fine‑tune spectrum styles, adjust frequency ranges and colors, and add your artist logo for a branded release. The animation is fully audio‑reactive, adapting to any genre—from techno and EDM to metal and synthwave. Perfect for singles, promos and visual drops across YouTube and social platforms, this cyberpunk‑inspired design makes your song look as powerful as it sounds.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us