Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The League Archives - Original - Poster image

The League Archives

00:58 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Fantasy
Books & Publishing
Book
Page turn
12exports
rating
Bring your legend to life with a cinematic, candlelit book slideshow. This fantasy-ready design showcases your images and titles on aged parchment, with elegant page turns, ink and paint reveals, and dramatic lens flares. Perfect for books & publishing, story promos, campaigns, and lore recaps, it frames every scene inside a richly textured tome on a wooden desk. Customize colors, fonts, media, and logo to match your brand or series. Epic yet intimate, it blends medieval ambience with modern polish to captivate viewers from first page to last.
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Mockup Generator
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Phone Mockups
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Design Community
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