en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Touch Of Class Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Hand
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Clean Minimal Unveil - Vertical - Blue White Theme - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the touch of minimalism that speaks volumes. The Touch of Class Reveal template uses smooth transitions and refined animations to subtly bring your logo and tagline to light. Perfect for businesses and personal brands aiming for an elegant, clutter-free aesthetic. Tailor the colors to fit your brand and create a polished, ready-to-publish video that captivates from the first finger touch.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Blue White Theme
Blue White Theme
Edit
YT Red Theme
YT Red Theme
Edit
Original Theme
Original Theme
Edit
Purple Insta Theme
Purple Insta Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us