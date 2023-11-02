Unfold Photo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a cinematic, unfolding logo reveal. This template arranges your images into elegant sliding tiles that build momentum and then clear to a clean, centered end-card. Subtle film-look grain, letterbox framing, and light leaks add polish without distracting from your visuals. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and short promos across landscape, square, or vertical outputs. Easily customize colors, media, and logo to match your identity and deliver a refined, modern reveal in seconds.