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Vinyl Blaze Lyrics - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

Vinyl Blaze Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Photorealistic
Vinyl record
12exports
rating
Ignite your next release with a powerful square music visualizer built around a spinning vinyl record. A circular, beat‑reactive spectrum wraps the centre while flames and smoke set an intense mood. Display lines of lyrics in sync and keep viewers engaged with a clear timer and progress bar. Customize colors, fonts and spectrum style to match your brand, drop in your artwork or photo, and let the motion react to your audio. Perfect for song premieres, teasers and social posts, this template delivers bold, energetic visuals ready to showcase your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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