Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Visual Storyteller - Original Theme - Poster image

Visual Storyteller

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 32 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
23.6Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an elegant 3D logo reveal. A gallery of floating photo panels frames the scene while shimmering particles converge to unveil your mark. Smooth camera drift, cinematic light rays and lens flares add depth and polish. Swap in your images or clips and adapt accent colors for flares, particles and glow to match your branding. Perfect as a refined intro or clean outro for YouTube, promos, portfolios and more—balanced, atmospheric visuals that keep your logo front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (23)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Edit
Original Theme
Pink Theme
Edit
Pink Theme
Food & Restaurants
Edit
Food & Restaurants
Fashion
Edit
Fashion
Financial Services
Edit
Financial Services
Education
Edit
Education
Photography
Edit
Photography
Beauty & Cosmetics
Edit
Beauty & Cosmetics
Technology
Edit
Technology
Automotive
Edit
Automotive
Black Sepia Images Theme
Edit
Black Sepia Images Theme
Retail & E-commerce
Edit
Retail & E-commerce
Real Estate
Edit
Real Estate
Gaming
Edit
Gaming
Pharma & Healthcare
Edit
Pharma & Healthcare
Music
Edit
Music
Religious Institutions
Edit
Religious Institutions
HR Services
Edit
HR Services
Wellness & Fitness
Edit
Wellness & Fitness
Architecture & Construction
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Arts & Culture
Edit
Arts & Culture
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Sports
Edit
Sports
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us