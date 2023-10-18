Wooden Frame Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined, cinematic logo reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template opens rich stage curtains to unveil your logo inside a tunnel of wooden frames. It’s perfect for intros and outros, combining minimal design with smooth, fluid animation. Quickly tailor the look with easy color controls for the background, curtains, lines and frames to match your brand. The result is a tasteful, professional logo animation that feels premium without being flashy—ideal for channels, presentations, events and more.