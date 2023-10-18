Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wooden Frame Reveal - Original - Poster image

Wooden Frame Reveal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Elegant
Picture frame
675exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined, cinematic logo reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template opens rich stage curtains to unveil your logo inside a tunnel of wooden frames. It’s perfect for intros and outros, combining minimal design with smooth, fluid animation. Quickly tailor the look with easy color controls for the background, curtains, lines and frames to match your brand. The result is a tasteful, professional logo animation that feels premium without being flashy—ideal for channels, presentations, events and more.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us