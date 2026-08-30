Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Worldline Glitch - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

Worldline Glitch - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Glitch
13exports
rating
Put your brand on the map with a crisp 3D logo reveal. Worldline Glitch - Square features a rotating globe, concentric rings, and tasteful glitch/RGB split accents that add energy without sacrificing clarity. The centered composition and reflective floor keep the logo front and center, while a tagline completes the lockup. Customize colors, glitch intensity, animation version, logo, text, and soundtrack to match your identity. Ideal as a short intro or outro for brands seeking a modern, high‑tech finish that looks great on social, streams, and presentations.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us