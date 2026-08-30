Put your brand on the map with a crisp 3D logo reveal. Worldline Glitch - Square features a rotating globe, concentric rings, and tasteful glitch/RGB split accents that add energy without sacrificing clarity. The centered composition and reflective floor keep the logo front and center, while a tagline completes the lockup. Customize colors, glitch intensity, animation version, logo, text, and soundtrack to match your identity. Ideal as a short intro or outro for brands seeking a modern, high‑tech finish that looks great on social, streams, and presentations.