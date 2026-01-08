Xeno White Alien Lyrics - Vertical
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Step into the audio-visual future with our Xeno White Alien Lyrics template, where sleek white alien aesthetics blend seamlessly with reactive visuals that pulse to your beats. Tailor it with your audio, logo, and brand colors for a clean, otherworldly look. Ideal for experimental sounds, this video is a polished journey through rhythm and style, perfect for screens large and small.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic