Event promo

Promote your next event with a sleek, vertical story video. This minimal, geometric template pairs bold gradients with smooth slide-ins to showcase a headline, date, image and description clearly. It’s optimized for social Stories and ads, making your promo look modern and professional in seconds. Customize the image, text and brand colors, and use the built‑in tint for a cohesive look. Ideal for concerts, conferences, launches and more—fast to edit, easy to read, and designed to convert.