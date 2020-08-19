Event Story

Dynamically promote your next event with a clean, vertical story design. This modern promo pairs bold typography with a tinted image block, digital banners and word highlights for strong hierarchy. Slide-in and fade animations keep attention on your message while staying classy and on-brand. Easily replace the image, edit headlines, dates and locations, and tweak brand colors in seconds. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok and Shorts. Deliver a polished announcement, teaser or update that looks great on any phone screen.