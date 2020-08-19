Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Event Story - Original - Poster image

Event Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Event promo
Minimal
Bold
640exports
rating
Dynamically promote your next event with a clean, vertical story design. This modern promo pairs bold typography with a tinted image block, digital banners and word highlights for strong hierarchy. Slide-in and fade animations keep attention on your message while staying classy and on-brand. Easily replace the image, edit headlines, dates and locations, and tweak brand colors in seconds. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok and Shorts. Deliver a polished announcement, teaser or update that looks great on any phone screen.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us