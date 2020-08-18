Fashion Story

Create a polished vertical story that puts your message front and center. This template features a bold circular gradient ring framing a clean headline over a tinted photo background, with subtle chromatic accents and smooth motion. Perfect for promos, announcements, and quick brand moments on social media. Easily swap the background image, edit the headline and handle, and fine‑tune colors for the ring, text, and accents. The elegant, minimal look ensures your content stays the focus while maintaining a premium feel for story placements and vertical ads.