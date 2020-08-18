Fitness Promo
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
618exports
Design high-impact vertical story promos with a clean, minimal look. This template pairs bold titles with elegant, geometric framing and gradient accents for instant attention. Built for social story placements, it features energetic line wipes, smooth slide-ins, and a subtle bounce cue for your swipe-up call-to-action. A tinted background keeps focus on your message while maintaining a stylish, editorial feel. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and turn any announcement into a polished promo fast.
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of Mirs