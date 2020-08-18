Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fitness Promo - Original - Poster image

Fitness Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Rounded rectangle
Motion title
618exports
rating
Design high-impact vertical story promos with a clean, minimal look. This template pairs bold titles with elegant, geometric framing and gradient accents for instant attention. Built for social story placements, it features energetic line wipes, smooth slide-ins, and a subtle bounce cue for your swipe-up call-to-action. A tinted background keeps focus on your message while maintaining a stylish, editorial feel. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and turn any announcement into a polished promo fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us