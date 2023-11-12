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Black Friday Reveal - Circle Frame - Poster image

Black Friday Reveal

00:14 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Luxury
Intro
Sale
3D motion graphics
4.8Kexports
rating
Make your Black Friday stand out with a premium logo reveal. This 3D design pairs glossy black gift boxes, elegant gold ribbons, and floating balloons with sparkling particles to frame your brand in a circular highlight. Add your logo and two taglines to craft a polished intro or outro for sales campaigns, promos, and social posts. The dark, gold-driven palette and smooth motion convey luxury and confidence while staying festive and on-brand. Quick to customize and ready to export, it’s an eye-catching way to announce deals, launch campaigns, and elevate your holiday marketing.
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
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Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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