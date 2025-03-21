en
Creative Drip Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Splash
Liquid
Cartoon
2D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Splash Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MissMotion profile image
Created by MissMotion
10exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand's reveal to an art form with the animated elegance of our Creative Drip Reveal template. A playful drip flies, swirls, and settles to disclose your logo amidst vibrant, handcrafted strokes. Customize with your colors and tagline to make it your own. Ideal for captivating intros or as a standout feature on social media.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
Drip Splash Original theme video
Drip Splash
Edit
By Shoeeb
5s
2
3
6
Animate your logo with a splash!
Comet Logo Original theme video
Comet Logo
Edit
By Skvifi
6s
8
4
12
Let your logo fly in the video at the speed of a comet! This cute logo animation will bring a feeling of coziness to your audience and set the mood for what’s coming next. Customize the design until you love it and make it something that your fans recognize you by!
Mini Drip Original theme video
Mini Drip
Edit
By Skvifi
5s
9
4
18
Are you looking for a cute, cartoon-like logo intro animation? We have the perfect video template for you! Enjoy the simplicity and playfulness of a minimal drip template. Change shapes, colors and you are done! Try for free and make videos in minutes (or even less)!
Wavy Logo Reveal Default theme video
Wavy Logo Reveal
Edit
By minimax
6s
7
3
6
Neumorphism design. Minimal, light, and soft style. Smooth animation. Liquid filling the logo with waves and bubbles.
Dope Reveal Original theme video
Dope Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
3
3
4
"Dope Logo Reveal" is a sleek and stylish animation that offers a simple yet effective way to showcase your logo. With a focus on minimalism and elegance, this animation uses smooth transitions and subtle effects to create a professional and polished look that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.
Pumpkin Pop Art Original theme video
Pumpkin Pop Art
Edit
By onbothsides
2s
5
3
15
Infuse your next project with the spirit of Halloween using our Pumpkin Pop Art template. Whether you're using the included eerie faces or customizing with your logo and colors, this template brings a hauntingly festive touch to your videos. It's the perfect way to dress up your content for the season and capture your audience's imagination.
Hand Drawn Title 3 Original theme video
Hand Drawn Title 3
Edit
By 4Kadis
4s
1
3
7
Introduce your video with style using our Hand Drawn Title template. With grungy hand-drawn elements and animated squiggle lines, this multipurpose motion graphics video will captivate your audience from the get-go. Add your own text and customize the fonts and colors to create a unique and eye-catching title that perfectly sets the tone and grabs attention. Whether you're a content creator, filmmaker, or marketer, this template will help you make a lasting impression and engage your viewers.
Hand Drawn Title 6 Original theme video
Hand Drawn Title 6
Edit
By 4Kadis
4s
1
3
7
Introduce your video with style using our Hand Drawn Title template. With grungy hand-drawn elements and animated squiggle lines, this multipurpose motion graphics video will captivate your audience from the get-go. Add your own text and customize the fonts and colors to create a unique and eye-catching title that perfectly sets the tone and grabs attention. Whether you're a content creator, filmmaker, or marketer, this template will help you make a lasting impression and engage your viewers.
