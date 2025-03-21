en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Creative Drip Reveal
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MissMotion
10exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand's reveal to an art form with the animated elegance of our Creative Drip Reveal template. A playful drip flies, swirls, and settles to disclose your logo amidst vibrant, handcrafted strokes. Customize with your colors and tagline to make it your own. Ideal for captivating intros or as a standout feature on social media.
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
By Shoeeb
5s
2
3
6
Animate your logo with a splash!
By Skvifi
6s
8
4
12
Let your logo fly in the video at the speed of a comet! This cute logo animation will bring a feeling of coziness to your audience and set the mood for what’s coming next. Customize the design until you love it and make it something that your fans recognize you by!
By minimax
6s
7
3
6
Neumorphism design. Minimal, light, and soft style. Smooth animation. Liquid filling the logo with waves and bubbles.
By thundermotion2021
5s
3
3
4
"Dope Logo Reveal" is a sleek and stylish animation that offers a simple yet effective way to showcase your logo. With a focus on minimalism and elegance, this animation uses smooth transitions and subtle effects to create a professional and polished look that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.
By onbothsides
2s
5
3
15
Infuse your next project with the spirit of Halloween using our Pumpkin Pop Art template. Whether you're using the included eerie faces or customizing with your logo and colors, this template brings a hauntingly festive touch to your videos. It's the perfect way to dress up your content for the season and capture your audience's imagination.
By 4Kadis
4s
1
3
7
Introduce your video with style using our Hand Drawn Title template. With grungy hand-drawn elements and animated squiggle lines, this multipurpose motion graphics video will captivate your audience from the get-go. Add your own text and customize the fonts and colors to create a unique and eye-catching title that perfectly sets the tone and grabs attention. Whether you're a content creator, filmmaker, or marketer, this template will help you make a lasting impression and engage your viewers.
By 4Kadis
4s
1
3
7
Introduce your video with style using our Hand Drawn Title template. With grungy hand-drawn elements and animated squiggle lines, this multipurpose motion graphics video will captivate your audience from the get-go. Add your own text and customize the fonts and colors to create a unique and eye-catching title that perfectly sets the tone and grabs attention. Whether you're a content creator, filmmaker, or marketer, this template will help you make a lasting impression and engage your viewers.
Menu
Templates
Solutions