Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Easter Egg Basket Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Gold
Holidays
Flare
Light
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Easter Egg Basket Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:20
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MissMotion profile image
Created by MissMotion
17 exports
20 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1 image
2 texts
1 font
1 audio
Inspire a refined Easter celebration with a video that showcases the elegance of the season. Like a springtime ballet, delicate eggs roll in, weaving together to disclose your logo nestled in a basket. This Easter Egg Basket Reveal template, perfect for seasonal promotions or greetings, adds a polished touch and can be customized with your colors, tagline, and text.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
Santa Sleigh Reveal Original theme video
Santa Sleigh Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
17s
6
6
20
Spread the holiday cheer with our magical Santa Sleigh Reveal template. As Santa's sleigh soars through a wintry night, your logo is unveiled with a sparkle, perfect for your seasonal greetings or festive promotions. Customize with your texts, colors, and fonts to create a winter wonderland that reflects your brand's identity. Ready to publish, this heartwarming video will sleigh your audience and leave them feeling merry!
Shiny New Year Countdown Original Gold theme video
Shiny New Year Countdown
Edit
By MissMotion
20s
8
14
12
Capture the magic of New Year's Eve with our enchanting Shiny New Year Countdown template. The anticipation of the countdown and the surprise of a cool logo reveal come together to create a stirring experience. Ideal for greeting your audience or promoting your New Year's specials, you'll find customization a breeze. Add your own text, tagline, colors, and logo for a seamless fit with your brand aesthetic.
Fun Christmas Reveal Original theme video
Fun Christmas Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
22s
6
6
14
Bring the joy of Christmas to your audience with a video reveal that's as festive as it is magical. With customization in every snowflake, add your logo and tagline, then paint this holiday scene with your brand's colors. This Fun Christmas Reveal is tailored for captivating intros, merry marketing, or spreading holiday cheer.
Heartwarming Thanksgiving Reveal Original theme video
Heartwarming Thanksgiving Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
22s
5
6
14
Welcome the Thanksgiving season with an inviting and visually appealing video. Our Heartwarming Thanksgiving Reveal template lets you bring holiday greetings to life with customization options for logos, taglines, and more. Whether it's for followers or customers, your personalized, reveal video will convey a festive and warm message, ensuring a lasting impact long after the holiday cheers have faded.
Christmas and New Year Countdown - 2 Original theme video
Christmas and New Year Countdown - 2
Edit
By Balalaika
24s
25
27
7
This template features a countdown intro with 15 text placeholders and 11 media placeholders. You can adjust and modify the colors to match your own brand with the included color controller. You can use it as an introduction to your example.
Visual Journey Original theme video
Visual Journey
Edit
By Balalaika
24s
25
33
6
Tell your story with sophistication using our sleek and modern Visual Journey slideshow template. Deliver your message in rhythm with easy-to-customize text animations, images, and videos. This template makes for a memorable presentation or marketing campaign.
Multiframe Showcase Original theme video
Multiframe Showcase
Edit
By Balalaika
22s
25
40
9
Bring your vision to life with our Multiframe Showcase template, designed to accommodate your media in a clean, cohesive slideshow. Fully customizable, embrace the power to express every concept with personalized images, videos, and text. The template ensures your work commands the screen with unfaltering impact, perfect for presentations or campaigns.
Multiframe Upbeat Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Multiframe Upbeat Opener Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
25
36
6
Showcase the vibrant spectrum of your vision with our Multiframe Upbeat Opener Slideshow. Whether for lively lifestyle clips or sleek fashion promos, this versatile template stitches together your media in a narrative that pops. Tailor the scene with custom fonts, colors, and your logo to launch a high-definition journey that speaks volumes on any platform. Perfect for any event, promotion, or YouTube channel!
