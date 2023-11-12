Magical Christmas Night
00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
25Kexports
Bring holiday magic to your brand with a cinematic Christmas logo animation. A snowy night sky, glowing moon and Santa’s sleigh set the scene as golden sparkles sweep across a decorated tree and reveal your 3D metallic logo. Perfect as a festive intro, outro or greeting card, this winter template blends elegant motion, atmospheric particles and warm golden highlights. Customize your logo and two lines of text to send polished holiday wishes across your channels in seconds.