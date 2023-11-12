Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Magical Christmas Night - Original - Poster image

Magical Christmas Night

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Festive
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Winter
25Kexports
rating
Bring holiday magic to your brand with a cinematic Christmas logo animation. A snowy night sky, glowing moon and Santa’s sleigh set the scene as golden sparkles sweep across a decorated tree and reveal your 3D metallic logo. Perfect as a festive intro, outro or greeting card, this winter template blends elegant motion, atmospheric particles and warm golden highlights. Customize your logo and two lines of text to send polished holiday wishes across your channels in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us