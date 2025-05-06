en
Created by MissMotion
21exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Prepare for a cosmic journey with our Retro Intro template, where your brand becomes the star of a vintage space odyssey. Glowing neon details and dynamic galactic animations collide to form a thrilling backdrop for your logo and tagline. This wonder is your ticket to a memorable brand reveal that resonates with audiences from every corner of the universe. Customize colors to match your style and embark on your mission to captivate
Best of MissMotion
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Bring a retro-tech charm to your brand's reveal with this dynamic Retro Grid Reveal template. Blend the nostalgia of the synth wave era with your modern brand identity. The glowing grid backdrop and neon effects underscore the digital transformation of your logo, accompanied by glitchy distortions for that edgy finish. Tailor the tagline and colors and let your brand stand out with a fusion of past and future.
By mocarg
6s
4
3
12
Love the 80s, retro wave and synth melodies? We have something wonderful for you! Our neon sunset video template logo animation will put your audience in that retro mood before your awesome video starts. Upload your logo, tagline and even your 80s audio if you want! Experiment with the customization options and easily create your one of a kind video masterpiece!
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Illuminate your brand's visionary edge with our Cybernetic Glow Reveal. Your logo takes center stage, transitioning through digital distortions and vibrant neon accents, while your tagline anchors the experience. Ideal for making a high-impact statement on any widescreen display, this template transforms your content into a polished, cyber-inspired spectacle.
By Tikhiy
6s
4
4
14
Retro Wave Intro is a fun and funky After Effects template. Simply make cool 80's themed graphics with vintage looking text effects. This template contains 3 editable text layers and a full color controller. It's so easy to use and ideal for AE beginners. A great intro or opener to your trailers, films, movies, gaming highlights, electronics reviews, TV shows, cartoons, commercials and Youtube videos. Feel the nostalgia with this old school AE template. No plugins required.
By minimax
5s
5
3
8
Modern glitch logo reveal in grunge minimal style. Noise, glitches, VHS, bad signal, errors, distortions, RGB chromatic aberration, dust overlay texture. Dynamic fast animation, short duration. Gaming digital esport intro.
By MotionBox
6s
2
4
7
Blue Screen Death Logo is a fast and glitchy template simulating a blue screen of death that reveals you logo with a brutality style. Ideal for your gaming related projects. Simply create an impressive transition or intro with this glitch template and blow away your audience. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
11
Step into the digital realm with 'Neon Drip Reveal,' your logo's electrifying entrance. Distortion waves and a dripping neon aesthetic set the stage for your brand to make a dynamic entrance, complete with a grunge backdrop adding raw intensity. Ideal for creative brands, this high-energy logo animation is tailor-made for an unforgettable first impression, on any platform.
By Tikhiy
5s
4
2
12
Retro Wave Intro is a stylized and trendy template for After Effects. An 80's design with vintage looking graphics and snazzily animated text. This template features 1 editable text layer and a full color controller, so you can simply style it to match your own brand. Perfect as an opener to your electronics, TV shows, commercials, broadcasts, festivals, gaming highlights, events, Facebook and Youtube videos. Simply create an old school intro with this classic AE template and blow away your audience. No plugins required.
