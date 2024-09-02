Rotating Stanley Mug Mockup

Put your branding in the spotlight with a rotating 3D drinkware mockup. This clean, single‑object scene delivers a smooth 360° spin to reveal every angle of your tumbler. Add your logo and label texture, adjust cup, handle, and rim colors, and export with a transparent background for effortless compositing. Ideal for merchandise, drinkware brands, and e‑commerce product pages, this minimal, polished mockup highlights practicality and design details without distractions. Create compelling product promos, hero images, and social ads that look professional in seconds—just drop in your assets and render.