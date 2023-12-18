Shiny New Year Countdown

Kick off your celebration with an elegant 3D New Year countdown. This festive template features glossy metallic numbers, a crystal snowflake backdrop, hanging ornaments, glittering particles and bright light-leak transitions. After the countdown, a sleek year display leads to a clean logo reveal—perfect for intros or outros. Customize colors, number styling and logo to match your brand and deliver a premium, celebratory look for events, streams, promos or greetings in seconds.