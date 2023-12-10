Snow Globe Reveal
00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.2Kexports
Bring holiday magic to your brand with a premium 3D snow globe logo reveal. A graceful cloth flourish unveils your logo as snow swirls around a festive scene, creating a cozy, elegant atmosphere. Ideal for Christmas intros or outros, this polished logo animation blends glossy glass, delicate particles, and refined motion for a standout seasonal identity. Customize your logo and tagline, choose your preferred look, and let the festivities begin. Perfect for channels, campaigns, and greetings seeking a luxurious, winter-ready opener.
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