Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sparkling Christmas Tree Reveal - Gold - Poster image

Sparkling Christmas Tree Reveal

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Festive
Intro
Christmas
Elegant
4.6Kexports
rating
Make your brand shine with a luxurious holiday logo reveal. This festive template transforms a sparkling snowflake into a golden Christmas tree before unveiling your logo, surrounded by glittering particles, lens flares, and tasteful lighting. Customize your logo and greetings to create a polished intro or outro for seasonal campaigns, social media, ads, and greetings. The elegant 3D motion graphics, warm gold palette, and cozy pacing deliver a premium look that’s easy to tailor to your brand. Create an unforgettable Christmas and New Year message with a few clicks.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us