Sparkling Christmas Tree Reveal

Make your brand shine with a luxurious holiday logo reveal. This festive template transforms a sparkling snowflake into a golden Christmas tree before unveiling your logo, surrounded by glittering particles, lens flares, and tasteful lighting. Customize your logo and greetings to create a polished intro or outro for seasonal campaigns, social media, ads, and greetings. The elegant 3D motion graphics, warm gold palette, and cozy pacing deliver a premium look that’s easy to tailor to your brand. Create an unforgettable Christmas and New Year message with a few clicks.