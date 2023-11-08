Thanksgiving Feast

Celebrate the season with a cheerful Thanksgiving intro. This playful flat-design template features bunting, pumpkins, roast turkey, sunflowers and falling leaves, all framing your headlines and logo. Perfect for holiday greetings, event promos, YouTube intros and social posts. Customize fonts, colors and logo, and toggle decorative elements like streamers or falling leaves to match your brand. The warm, vibrant palette and cozy motion create a welcoming harvest vibe that works equally well as an intro or outro. Deliver a polished, on-brand message in seconds and make your holiday content stand out.