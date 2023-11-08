Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Thanksgiving Feast - orig - Poster image

Thanksgiving Feast

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Thanksgiving
Cartoon
Intro
Flat design
1.5Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a cheerful Thanksgiving intro. This playful flat-design template features bunting, pumpkins, roast turkey, sunflowers and falling leaves, all framing your headlines and logo. Perfect for holiday greetings, event promos, YouTube intros and social posts. Customize fonts, colors and logo, and toggle decorative elements like streamers or falling leaves to match your brand. The warm, vibrant palette and cozy motion create a welcoming harvest vibe that works equally well as an intro or outro. Deliver a polished, on-brand message in seconds and make your holiday content stand out.
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Templates
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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