Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Thanksgiving Pumpkin Reveal - Orig - Poster image

Thanksgiving Pumpkin Reveal

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Thanksgiving
Autumn
Cartoon
2.4Kexports
rating
Bring seasonal warmth to your brand with a charming Thanksgiving logo reveal. A hand-illustrated pumpkin and a ribbon banner build at center as colorful autumn leaves swirl and drift, then part to showcase your logo and tagline. The flat, cartoon aesthetic and vibrant fall palette make it ideal for holiday greetings, intros, or outros. Easily customize colors, fonts, and pacing to match your identity. Perfect for social posts, ads, and seasonal campaigns where you want a cozy, festive touch and a polished, professional finish.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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