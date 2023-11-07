Thanksgiving Pumpkin Reveal

Bring seasonal warmth to your brand with a charming Thanksgiving logo reveal. A hand-illustrated pumpkin and a ribbon banner build at center as colorful autumn leaves swirl and drift, then part to showcase your logo and tagline. The flat, cartoon aesthetic and vibrant fall palette make it ideal for holiday greetings, intros, or outros. Easily customize colors, fonts, and pacing to match your identity. Perfect for social posts, ads, and seasonal campaigns where you want a cozy, festive touch and a polished, professional finish.