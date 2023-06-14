Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cloudscapes Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Cloudscapes Background - Vertical

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Nature
Clouds
Looping
126exports
rating
Create an immersive atmosphere with a seamless, animated cloud background that sets the perfect tone for your visuals. This photorealistic cloudscape drifts smoothly to provide a calm, cinematic canvas for titles, logos, streams, and presentations. Tailor the ambience, density, and motion to match your story—from light and airy to moody and dramatic—while enjoying clean, uninterrupted loops in any aspect ratio. Ideal for intros, overlays, and scene-setting transitions, this versatile sky backdrop brings atmospheric depth to your project without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us