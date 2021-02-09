Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Corporate Presentation

00:54 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 2 images · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Geometric
Flat design
1.1Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, modern corporate template built around vibrant flat panels and smooth tile reveals. Modular scenes pair bold headlines with your visuals in a clear two-column and split-screen layout. Refined animations, geometric blocks, and elegant typography keep messages sharp and professional. Flexible color controls let you adapt the palette to any brand. Ideal for promos, company overviews, product highlights, events, and conference intros. Start with a logo, flow through polished slides, and end on a strong branded outro—all designed to impress and inform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us