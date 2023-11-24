Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ancient Letter Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Ancient Letter Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Grunge
Music visualization
Music
Parchment
15.8Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with a vintage, grungy lyric video. This design sets your lyrics on aged parchment, framed by decorative quote marks and a subtle map texture. A two-column layout lets you pair an image with a beautifully styled text panel, while dust particles and a warm earth-tone palette add mood. Adjustable typography, pacing, colors, and contrast ensure your track’s words are front and center on any platform. Ideal for music promotions, teasers, and visual storytelling when you want timeless, handcrafted character without sacrificing readability.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us