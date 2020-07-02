Beauty Care Story

Design a polished vertical promo in seconds. This minimal story template features clean grids, smooth sliding panels, a circular offer callout, and a centered logo outro. Easily customize multiple headlines, colors, fonts, and the background image to match your brand. A discreet CTA button guides action, making it ideal for sales, launches, or spotlighting products and services. Optimized for story placements, it keeps your message clear, modern, and elegant while staying attention‑grabbing on mobile.