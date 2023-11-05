Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Circle Harmony - Post - Original - Poster image

Circle Harmony - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
Minimal
405exports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek circular visualizer that reacts in real time to your audio. A glowing radial spectrum, subtle ripple rings and glass-styled center create a modern, minimal look that fits any genre. Display track and artist info with an optional song timer for a professional touch. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, thickness and range, and swap the background image to match your artwork. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this design is perfect for musicians, DJs and creators who want clean, impactful visuals for social posts, streams and releases.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us