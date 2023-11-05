Circle Harmony - Post

Showcase your music with a sleek circular visualizer that reacts in real time to your audio. A glowing radial spectrum, subtle ripple rings and glass-styled center create a modern, minimal look that fits any genre. Display track and artist info with an optional song timer for a professional touch. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, thickness and range, and swap the background image to match your artwork. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this design is perfect for musicians, DJs and creators who want clean, impactful visuals for social posts, streams and releases.