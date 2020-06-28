Clothing Product Story
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 6 images · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Promote your products with a clean, elegant story video built for e-commerce. This vertical template pairs bold headlines with smooth grid transitions and a modern, minimal layout. Showcase multiple images, highlight discounts, add a strong call-to-action, and finish with your logo and brand name. Rounded cards, bracket frames, and subtle highlights keep the focus on what matters: your offer. Ideal for sales, product launches, and paid social ads, it’s quick to edit and optimized for mobile attention.
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