Cloud Base

Elevate your music with a clean, neon audio visualizer that adapts to any genre. This template features a reactive equalizer, centered artist and track titles, and an optional song timer, all layered over a refined dark gradient background. Customize spectrum colors, background hues, and typography to match your branding. Perfect for singles, mixes, and channel uploads, it lets your sound take center stage while delivering a polished, modern look. Simply drop in your audio and artwork, tweak the palette, and export a professional‑grade visual to share anywhere.