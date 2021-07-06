Elegant Stomp

Deliver a high-impact opener with bold, centered typography, rapid stomp cuts and stylish glitch slices. This versatile promo works with both photos and video, making it ideal for product highlights, fashion, sports, travel and portfolio teasers. Minimal design, circular accents, dot grids and line frames keep the focus on your message, while a polished logo and URL outro seals the brand impression. Easily customize colors, fonts, media and text to match your identity and export a fast, energetic intro that grabs attention from the first second.