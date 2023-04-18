Hex React Viz

Elevate your music with a sleek, futuristic audio visualizer built around a hexagon grid and cinematic HUD panels. The reactive linear spectrum, song timer, and glowing glass accents pulse perfectly with your track, creating an immersive atmosphere for uploads and livestreams. Easily customize colors, fonts, and frequency behavior to match any genre. Designed for clean readability of artist and track info, this dark, neon look suits anything from electronic and hip‑hop to ambient and rock. Deliver a professional, eye‑catching visual for your next release in minutes.