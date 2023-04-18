Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hex React Viz - Theme 01 - Poster image

Hex React Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Futuristic
Digital
Music
Audio spectrum
4.7Kexports
rating
Elevate your music with a sleek, futuristic audio visualizer built around a hexagon grid and cinematic HUD panels. The reactive linear spectrum, song timer, and glowing glass accents pulse perfectly with your track, creating an immersive atmosphere for uploads and livestreams. Easily customize colors, fonts, and frequency behavior to match any genre. Designed for clean readability of artist and track info, this dark, neon look suits anything from electronic and hip‑hop to ambient and rock. Deliver a professional, eye‑catching visual for your next release in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us