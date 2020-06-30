Men's Wear Promote
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 5 images · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
4.2Kexports
Showcase your products with a sleek vertical promo built for story placements. This minimalist design uses smooth slide-in panels, a refined grid, and subtle glitch accents to keep attention on your offer. Add titles, subtitles, prices, a logo, and a bold call-to-action with ease. Perfect for e‑commerce, seasonal sales, and quick video ads, the composition delivers a premium look with a high-contrast palette that pops on mobile. Swap images, adjust colors and fonts, and export a polished story-ready ad in minutes.
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