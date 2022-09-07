Music Player Visualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 2 texts · 3 fonts
8.9Kexports
Showcase your music with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. This template features a vibrant spectrum, equalizer bars, album artwork, and a clean media player UI with timeline and timer. Choose between multiple layouts, fine‑tune spectrum settings, and customize colors for a branded look. Ideal for single releases, mixes, and channels, it adapts to your audio length for seamless publishing across platforms.