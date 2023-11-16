Retro Halftone Lyrics

Give your song a vintage edge with a retro halftone lyric video. This template pairs bold, diagonal typography with duotone color and a classic print texture for instant character. Lyrics animate clearly at center while the background subtly scales and wiggles to the beat. Customize fonts, sizing, line breaks, colors, and background treatment to match any track. Ideal for musicians, labels, and content creators who want a stylish, readable lyric presentation with music visualization flair—fast to set up and ready to share anywhere.