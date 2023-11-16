Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Halftone Lyrics - Halftone - Poster image

Retro Halftone Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Retro
Music
Halftone
Background media
2.9Kexports
rating
Give your song a vintage edge with a retro halftone lyric video. This template pairs bold, diagonal typography with duotone color and a classic print texture for instant character. Lyrics animate clearly at center while the background subtly scales and wiggles to the beat. Customize fonts, sizing, line breaks, colors, and background treatment to match any track. Ideal for musicians, labels, and content creators who want a stylish, readable lyric presentation with music visualization flair—fast to set up and ready to share anywhere.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us