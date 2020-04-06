Youtube Channel Cover

Showcase your channel with a clean, minimal YouTube subscribe animation. This full-screen scene features a central cover area, logo space, and an elegant CTA bar with like, subscribe, and bell icons. A smooth cursor click interaction demonstrates engagement to encourage viewers to act. Customize text, colors, logo, and imagery to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and social promos, it delivers a professional flat-design look that keeps focus on your content while driving subscriptions and likes.