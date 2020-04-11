Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Youtube Channel Intro - Dark - Without Shape - Poster image

Youtube Channel Intro

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Subscribe animation
Outro
7.2Kexports
rating
Launch your videos with a crisp, minimal intro that blends social CTAs and a clean logo reveal. This 2D flat design features bold circular icon moments for like, share and notifications, followed by a centered brand lockup and action-ready button panel. Easily tailor colors, text and logo to match your channel identity. Ideal for YouTube intros or outros, this geometric, high-contrast look keeps attention on your brand while encouraging engagement. Deliver a professional opener or end card in seconds and keep your audience focused on what matters—your content.
motionaceh profile image
motionaceh
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of motionaceh
Dark - Without Shape
Edit
Dark - Without Shape
Sixth Theme
Edit
Sixth Theme
Dark - Black Icon
Edit
Dark - Black Icon
Red - Black Icon
Edit
Red - Black Icon
Seventh Theme
Edit
Seventh Theme
Under Stars
Edit
Under Stars
Original
Edit
Original
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us