en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Artistic Sketch Unveil

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Landscape
Stop Motion
Draw
Paper
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Education
More details
Artistic Sketch Unveil - Original 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
14exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your brand's intro into a mesmerizing sketch with our Artistic Sketch Unveil template. Watch as elegant lines draw themselves, forming your creative vision and unveiling your logo with a flourish of artistry. Customize this template with your own colors and fonts, and add a personal tagline to make it truly yours. This is poised to captivate your social media followers with its unique charm.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original 1
Original 1
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Original 2
Original 2
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us